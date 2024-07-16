Bianca Del Rio Will Embark on Australia and New Zealand Tour in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bianca Del Rio is hitting the road on her stand-up world comedy tour titled Dead Inside, which will bring the RuPaul’s Drag Raceicon to Australia and New Zealand in January and February 2025.

The comic’s sixth large-scale stand-up tour, Dead Inside, will cover politics, pop culture, political correctness, current events, cancel culture and everyday life through the eyes of someone who's “dead inside,” finding humor in everything.

"I'm coming out of my crypt and hitting the road again to remind everyone that I'm still DEAD INSIDE!,” Bianca shared. “If you enjoy irreverent humor, like sparkly costumes and are NOT easily offended… this is the show for you!"

Fans can expect their favorite self-proclaimed “clown in a gown” to return to the stage with the same lightning-fast wit and razor-sharp tongue they’ve grown to love. Bianca is a pro at entertaining the masses, and audiences can look forward to an abundance of interaction between the comedic icon and her crowd.

Dead Inside follows the massive success of Bianca’s two most recent comedy tours, Unsanitized, during which she performed to sold out audiences in 99 cities across 27 countries, and It’s Jester Joke, making history as the first drag queen to headline Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall, selling out both venues.

This highly anticipated tour kicked off in February 2024 in San Diego before hitting New York City, Chicago, Boston, Phoenix, Atlanta and 60 more cities across North America, followed by UK, Europe and UK.

Tickets will be ON SALE at 9am Friday 19 July (local time) at biancadownunder.com

Dead Inside Down Under Tour Dates:

Tuesday 28 January

BRISBANE - FORTITUDE VALLEY MUSIC HALL

Wednesday 29 January

BRISBANE - FORTITUDE VALLEY MUSIC HALL

Friday 31 January

MELBOURNE - COMEDY THEATRE

Wednesday 5 February

PERTH - ASTOR THEATRE

Saturday 8 February

SYDNEY - STATE THEATRE

Tuesday 11 February

CANBERRA - LLEWELLYN THEATRE

Thursday 13 February

AUCKLAND - Kiri Te Kanawa THEATRE

Saturday 15 February

WELLINGTON - OPERA HOUSE

Monday 17 February

CHRISTCHURCH - JAMES HAY THEATRE

Ticket categories:

ROTTEN TO THE CORE VIP

Meet & Greet with Bianca, Excellent Seats & Tour Poster

PUSHING UP DAISIES PREMIUM

Premium Reserve Seating

JUST DEAD A RESERVE

You Can Still see & hear HER!

About Bianca Del Rio

Bianca Del Rio, dubbed “The Joan Rivers of the Drag World” by the New York Times, is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who isn’t afraid to shock and offend. Fierce, funny, and fabulous, she has cemented her place in the pop culture Hall of Fame since appearing on the Emmy-Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race. Thanks to her snarky frankness, impeccable timing, and politically incorrect humor Bianca won the show’s sixth season as a fan favorite. She has since been named one of New York Magazine’s “Most Powerful Drag Queens,” where they described her as “the queen of all Drag Race queens” due to her dynamic career of comedy, hosting and successful global tours. Among Bianca’s most notable film accomplishments are her starring roles in the feature films Hurricane Bianca (2016), Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate (2018), the Vimeo original comedy special Rolodex of Hate, and the Logo original television specials Not Today Bianca. Bianca also had a recurring role as a judge on Hulu’s Drag Me to Dinner, where teams of celebrity drag queens competed to see who could throw the most fabulous dinner party. Bianca also served as host of The Pit Stop, the online recap show for RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she and a guest discussed the show’s latest episodes after each aired. Del Rio recently completed her fifth worldwide comedy tour,Unsanitized, playing to sold out audiences in 27 countries. This was coming off making history in 2019 on her It’s Jester Joke tour by being the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena, selling out both venues. She has also taken her trademark wit and sharp commentary to the page in her book Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything (Harper Collins 2018). Del Rio also made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie where she played the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

