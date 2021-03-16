Be Part Of The First Movement Of ECOTORIO Singing Out About Climate Change

There's still time to register and help change the world - one note at a time!

Individual video entries for the first movement of ECOTORIO, The Protest, are to be uploaded by this Sunday 21st March at 11:59pm AEDT

Rehearsals have been recorded and can be watched back. Join the World Premiere of this ground breaking new massed choral work addressing climate change to be recorded and released virtually.

The video of the first movement of ECOTORIO will be launched on APRIL 22, 2021 - WORLD EARTH DAY!

Commissioned by the innovative, inclusive and inspiring Australian arts charity Play It Forward, ECOTORIO has been composed by an award-winning Artistic Director Dr Jonathon Welch AM and former International tour conductor of the 'The TEN Tenors' Dave Newington.

Watch this space! Each movement of ECOTORIO will be released over the next 18 months virtually, culminating in the first live performance of the entire work in Melbourne, Australia in 2022.

"ECOTORIO is going to be an exciting, genre diverse and game changing musical snapshot of the current state of events, the harrowing and the hopeful. I think people everywhere are going to love singing and listening to it and we hope it brings some positive conversations around what needs to change." said the composers, Jonathon and Dave.

Once the singers have registered to participate, they will receive all the music resources to enable them to submit their individual recordings including sheet music, rehearsal files and recording instructions, along with access to exclusive online rehearsals with the composers that will include expert professional training and the 'inside story' on the background of how the composers created each movement.

