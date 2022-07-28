BUSINESS BOYZ Comes to Harehole in September

Queer comedy coven and physical comedy Extraordinaires the Titwitchez are set to upset lots of men this year with their exceptional second debut production Business Boyz. This brilliantly-crafted character comedy will serve to showcase the comedic genius of Liv Bell, Emily White and Taco Kuiper in writing, physicality, improvisation and burlesque. Business Boyz will unpack the absurdity of modern masculinity and gender politics within this corporate world, all while making you laugh so hard that you pee your pants.

It's Monday morning, and the Business Boyz have a big business deadline coming up on Friday. For the first time, these lads will find out the meaning of hard work. Expect spreadsheets, romance, tears, and werewolves. Button up your crispest shirt, comb your 'stache and crack out your wackiest tie - the Business Boyz are clocking on.

After working with Improv and sketch troupes including Mudcrabs, and stunning Melbourne & Sydney audiences in Hagademia and Perhaps Next Time last year, Business Boyz will showcase the Titwitchez's absurdly genius script and physical comedy prowess. The production opens on September 6 and runs for 5 nights. Bookings recommended.

Dates: September 6-10

Time: 8pm

Cost: $20-30

Venue: Harehole, 63 Johnston St, Fitzroy VIC 3065