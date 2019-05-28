BORN AGAIN Announced At The Butterfly Club

May. 28, 2019  

Some are born great, some have greatness thrust upon them and others are born without their placenta.

In this quirky and warm-hearted show, Siobhan Judge sings and overshares stories from her birth, childhood and young adulthood. 'I'm interested in exploring the concept of birth and how we can be 'born again' throughout our lives.' In her unabashed and open comedy style, Siobhan celebrates women and Irish culture, and reveals the similarities between her religious childhood and current vegan lifestyle.

Accompanied by Geoffrey Scarlett on piano, Born Again features and parodies songs from artists including Lady Gaga, Elton John and Aretha Franklin demonstrating both Siobhan's clever wit and soprano vocals.

Siobhan Judge is a young, emerging cabaret artist and comedian. She has performed in Odds Sods and Thingamabobs at the MC Showroom and will be making her debut independent cabaret performance with Born Again as part of the Melbourne Cabaret Fringe Festival 2019 at The Butterfly Club.

Directed by Joshua McFarland, Born Again will run for two shows only on July 5th and 6th, so come along and be born again!

July 5-6 2019 5.30pm

The Butterfly Club
5 Carson Place (off Lt Collins St)

thebutterflyclub.com



