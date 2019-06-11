BONBON Comes to Melbourne Cabaret Fringe Festival

A singer, a burlesque artist and a contemporary dancer walk into a room. The director has escaped from a circus. The MC is nowhere to be seen.

Bonbon, the enticing new show, premieres as part of the Melbourne Cabaret Fringe Festival at The Butterfly Club. Performances are at 10pm on Friday 28th June, Saturday 29th June, Friday 5th July and Saturday 6th July.

Sassy, sweet and chock-full of delectable treats, a series of confectionery vignettes makes Bonbon a feast for the senses. Think life sized candyfloss, a tap dancing chocolate, naughty lollipops and a mobile cupcake. It isn't strictly cabaret, nor is it strictly burlesque. It's an unpredictable array of late night delights, designed to intrigue and entertain.

Featuring three Melbourne performers who have sung and danced their way around much of the world, the Bonbon cast is Elise Brennan (Princess Cruises, StageArt), Olivia Lucas (Lion Heart Dance Company, ICC Opening Ceremony) and Nadia Vickery (Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Club Marvy).

Bonbon opens on Friday 28th June and runs for four nights over the two week Melbourne Cabaret Fringe Festival. Bookings highly recommended.

Dates: Friday 28th and Saturday 29th June, Friday 5th and Saturday 6th July

Time: 10pm

Cost: $37-$40

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com/show/bonbon





