BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR Comes To Bunjil Place

BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR explores the legacies and memories of our bloodlines, our need for community, and what blood means to each of us - questioning how this most precious fluid unites and divides us. It's coming to Bunjil Place on August 22.



A choreographer, dancer and writer from the Narangga and Kaurna nations of South Australia, Jacob Boehme was diagnosed with HIV in 1998. In search of answers, he reached out to his ancestors. Through a powerful blend of storytelling, projection and movement, Boehme pays homage to their ceremonies whilst dissecting the politics of gay, Blak and poz identities.



BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR is a story of our need to love and be loved. Boehme's striking monologue uses humour and intimacy to reveal our secret identities and our deepest fears, seeking to invoke ancestral lineage in a contemporary quest for courage and hope.

Watch a video below!





