BILLY VS THE INTERNET Comes to Melbourne

A new comedy about an aspiring YouTube celebrity will have its world premiere at The Butterfly Club this September.

Billy vs the Internet will be presented as part of this year's Melbourne Fringe Festival. It is written by Sam Hargreaves, who also plays the lead role of Billy Sutherland in the show.

After receiving a copyright take-down notice from The Wiggles, Billy experiments with different genres of video while dealing with the anonymous trolls that grill him relentlessly online. The result of his fame-hungry exploits is an hour of unmitigated disaster, comedy theatrics and just a touch of social commentary.

Sam Hargreaves is an actor who grew up in Wangaratta, Victoria. He has a Diploma of Theatre Arts from the GOTAFE Regional Academy of Dramatic Art (GRADA). He is a regular performer in Murder on the Puffing Billy Express, an interactive theatre dinner show held regularly at Puffing Billy Railway. He toured China in the chorus of the Australian International Opera Company's production of Mozart's The Magic Flute in 2016. The following year, he played the lead role in the short film, Mr. Joe, which won the open entrant category at that year's Focus on Ability Film Festival. Billy vs the Internet is his first self-penned work.

The production opens on the 23rd of September at The Butterfly Club and runs for seven nights. Bookings recommended.

Show Details: Billy vs the Internet

Dates: 23 - 29 September

Time: 5:30pm

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





