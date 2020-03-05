Australian Youth Orchestra Returns To Victoria In April

The Australian Youth Orchestra, comprised of the finest young musicians from around Australia, will launch into 2020 with two April concerts which celebrate the first twenty years of a new century at Ulumbarra Theatre Bendigo on Thursday, April 16 and at Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday, April 17.

The repertoire for the April season, which will be conducted by Melbourne great Benjamin Northey, includes Elena Kats-Chernin's Heaven is Closed, written for the year 2000 celebrations; the moving first symphony of Sibelius, composed at the turn of the 19th century; and Dvořák's Cello Concerto, one of the most performed concertos in the cello repertoire.

To perform Dvořák's Cello Concerto AYO will be joined by renowned Australian cellist Pei-Sian Ng, whose performances of this work have received widespread acclaim. Sydney born Adelaide-raised, Ng was a member of the Australian Youth Orchestra twenty years ago and is currently Principal Cellist with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. Pei-Sian Ng is a twin, younger (by a minute or so) than his brother Pei-Jee, who is also a professional cello player.

As part of this season six young musicians will participate in their first ever AYO program, including thirteen year old cellist Jack Theakston from NSW, who will become the youngest member of the ensemble this year. Alongside him are five other first-timers including three musicians from Queensland, one from Melbourne and another from Perth.

Bookings and more information available at https://www.bendigoregion.com.au/arts-culture-theatres/event/australian-youth-orchestra and https://www.melbournerecital.com.au/events/2020/australian-youth-orchestranews





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You