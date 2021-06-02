At-Home Theatre DARKFIELD RADIO Returns With Season 2

Highly acclaimed at-home audio experience, DARKFIELD RADIO, is back in Australia for its second season, KNOT, this June. Part of the Tribeca Film Festival Immersive Lineup, KNOT is a three-part immersive audio experience designed for one person which unfolds in three different locations in one evening, blurring the lines between real and imagined.

Produced in Australia by Melbourne-based company Realscape Productions, KNOT takes audiences through three intersecting, interwoven episodes revolving around a traumatic event, questioning how inevitable anything is.

In the first episode audiences will situate themselves on a park bench, the second in a car, and the third in a room of their home. For the story to be complete, all three episodes will need to be experienced.

"DARKFIELD RADIO Season 1 exposed audiences to the mysterious and supernatural inside their homes, magnified by Darkfield's signature 360 degree binaural sound", said Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions. "We're looking forward to getting audiences outside of their homes for Season 2, in COVID-safe settings of course, and pushing them out of their comfort zones even more."

Ahead of the Season 2 launch in Australia on 25 June, 2021, DARKFIELD RADIO Season 1 (DOUBLE, VISITORS and ETERNAL) is broadcasting to homes around Australia for a limited season until 20 June. DARKFIELD Radio Season 1 was the first ever audio-only experience to be a part of Venice International Film Festival, before being nominated for various awards at Raindance Film Festival.

"After the world spent so much time at home in 2020, we knew we had to think outside the box for the second season of Darkfield Radio," commented DARKFIELD Artistic Directors Glen Neath and David Rosenberg. "We hope audiences will enjoy this cyclical story, conjured into existence by a collective effort and tied up like a knot with no ends. It will also give audiences a chance to immerse themselves in some new places".

KNOT will run from 5pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 25 to September 30, 2021. Tickets are available at darkfield.com.au/radio

Darkfield Radio Season 1 will run every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with DOUBLE at 7pm AEST and AWST, VISITORS at 8pm AEST and AWST, and ETERNAL at 9pm AEST and AWST. Tickets via darkfield.com.au/radio.