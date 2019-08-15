Arts Centre Melbourne Presents Morning Melodies RUNAWAY SOPRANO

Nominated three consecutive years for a Helpmann Award (Tosca, Sweeney Todd and The Cunning Little Vixen), Antoinette has established herself as one of Australia's most accomplished and best-loved sopranos both here and overseas.

Joined by her ready-made raconteur Patrick Lawrence, Antoinette will captivate audiences with highlights from Madama Butterfly, The Merry Widow and some jazz standards; after all, every soprano needs to run away from the opera sometimes.

As one of Australia's finest young tenors, James Egglestone will inspire with his effortless top notes and sublime renditions of musical theatre classics.

Arts Centre Melbourne presentsMorning Melodies Runaway Soprano starring Antoinette Halloran with Special Guest James EgglestoneDate 16 September, 2019Time 11am and 1.30pmDuration 60 mins (no interval)Venue Arts Centre MelbourneLocation Hamer HallAddress 100 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne. Tickets From $17- $22 (plus booking fees)Bookings www.artscentremelbourne.com.au





