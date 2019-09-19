Arts Centre Melbourne Presents Kane Alexander: Swinging Sunday

Swinging Sunday sees Kane Alexander bring to life some of his personal favourite songs from The Great American Songbook - including songs written by George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer - and treat you to an afternoon of Swing classics with songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Sammy Davis Jr.

Best known for his lead roles in musical theatre including The Wizard of Oz, Anything Goes and Les Miserables, Alexander will treat you to an afternoon of smooth classics you are sure to love.

Winner of the Best Newcomer Award at the New York Cabaret Festival, Kane Alexander has performed his show internationally to great acclaim, be sure you don't miss it!

Start with a glass of Azahara bubbles on arrival, then indulge in a three tiered stand of sumptuous sweet and savoury delights, paired with freshly brewed tea and coffee.

Combining Melbourne's two great loves, food and culture, this high-tea experience in The Pavilion is designed to delight all of the senses. Previously known as Jazz High Tea, High Tea Live offers a high culture treat with an outstanding program featuring jazz, pop, cabaret, and Broadway. Guests are greeted with a glass of Azahara bubbles on arrival before indulging in sumptuous sweet and savoury delights, paired with freshly brewed tea and coffee, all while enjoying some of Australia's best vocalists and musicians. The menu includes Arts Centre Melbourne favourites including a strawberry tart with crème patisserie, passionfruit and white chocolate panna cotta with streusel, a rich chocolate brownie with chocolate mousse and scones with jam and cream.

Bookings www.artscentremelbourne.com.au





