Arts Centre Melbourne presents High Tea Live Michael Cormick sings the hits of Broadway, Sunday 1 September, 12pm and 4pm.

A professional performer since the young age of 14, Michael Cormick brings a wealth of talent and flair to the hits of Broadway.

Performing songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Beauty & The Beast, and Les Misérables, Cormick will also share personal stories from some of his favourite shows that he has performed in both here and overseas.

Start with a glass of Azahara bubbles on arrival, then indulge in a three tiered stand of sumptuous sweet and savoury delights, paired with freshly brewed tea and coffee.

Combining Melbourne's two great loves, food and culture, this high-tea experience in The Pavilion is designed to delight all of the senses. Previously known as Jazz High Tea, High Tea Live offers a high culture treat with an outstanding program featuring jazz, pop, cabaret, and Broadway. Guests are greeted with a glass of Azahara bubbles on arrival before indulging in sumptuous sweet and savoury delights, paired with freshly brewed tea and coffee, all while enjoying some of Australia's best vocalists and musicians. The menu includes Arts Centre Melbourne favourites including a strawberry tart with crème patisserie, passionfruit and white chocolate panna cotta with streusel, a rich chocolate brownie with chocolate mousse and scones with jam and cream.

Bookings www.artscentremelbourne.com.au





