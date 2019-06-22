Andrew Schulz Will Embark On THE MATADOR Tour

With over 129 million views cementing him as the fastest growing Stand Up Comedian online, US Superstar ANDREW SCHULZ announces his no-holds-bar debut Australian tour in September this year.

A native New Yorker and internationally touring stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz is known for his hilarious and unapologetic comedy. Schulz challenges conventional wisdom with a NYC tone that is often idiotic, at times brilliant, and always hysterical.



He was 2018's most viewed stand-up comedian on YouTube, amassing over 30 million views. His latest comedy special, Views From The Cis, has been viewed over 1 million times. Schulz's debut comedy album 551 was #1 on Billboard, Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Music.

His two podcasts - The Brilliant Idiots and Flagrant 2 - receive over 400k listens per episode. He recently starred in the sitcom Benders, which is now on Netflix. He co-stars in the Hulu dramedy There's Johnny. He can also be seen in Amazon's Sneaky Pete and the new season of HBO's Crashing. Schulz can be seen on the big screen in Whitney Cummings' film The Female Brain.

Adelaide

Arkaba Hotel

Friday September 20

Perth

Freo Social

Sunday September 22

Brisbane

Sit Down Comedy Club

Wednesday September 25

Sydney

Factory Theatre

Thursday September 26

Melbourne

Comics Lounge

September 27 & 28

Sydney

Factory Theatre

Sunday September 29

Bookings: Www.vervepromotions.co/andrewschulz





