Andrew Schulz Will Embark On THE MATADOR Tour

Jun. 22, 2019  

With over 129 million views cementing him as the fastest growing Stand Up Comedian online, US Superstar ANDREW SCHULZ announces his no-holds-bar debut Australian tour in September this year.

A native New Yorker and internationally touring stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz is known for his hilarious and unapologetic comedy. Schulz challenges conventional wisdom with a NYC tone that is often idiotic, at times brilliant, and always hysterical.


He was 2018's most viewed stand-up comedian on YouTube, amassing over 30 million views. His latest comedy special, Views From The Cis, has been viewed over 1 million times. Schulz's debut comedy album 551 was #1 on Billboard, Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Music.

His two podcasts - The Brilliant Idiots and Flagrant 2 - receive over 400k listens per episode. He recently starred in the sitcom Benders, which is now on Netflix. He co-stars in the Hulu dramedy There's Johnny. He can also be seen in Amazon's Sneaky Pete and the new season of HBO's Crashing. Schulz can be seen on the big screen in Whitney Cummings' film The Female Brain.

Adelaide
Arkaba Hotel
Friday September 20

Perth
Freo Social
Sunday September 22

Brisbane
Sit Down Comedy Club
Wednesday September 25

Sydney
Factory Theatre
Thursday September 26

Melbourne
Comics Lounge
September 27 & 28

Sydney
Factory Theatre
Sunday September 29

Bookings: Www.vervepromotions.co/andrewschulz



