Alex Warren Expands Australian Tour with New Dates and Venue Upgrades

Due to phenomenal presale ticket demand for Alex Warren’s Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour, Frontier Touring has announced venue upgrades to his Auckland, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney shows, plus the addition of an Adelaide show and second show in Sydney.

Warren’s debut Australia and New Zealand visit is proving to be one of the hottest tickets in town, with presale selling out within minutes. To allow more fans the chance to see the acclaimed musician live, Warren will now perform at Auckland Town Hall, Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, Perth HPC, Brisbane’s Riverstage, Adelaide’s AEC Theatre and two nights at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

New tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday 14 March at 10am local time. All existing ticket holders need not take any action, you will be contacted directly with information regarding the venue upgrade.

Warren had a milestone 2024 which saw the arrival of his anticipated full-length debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) (out now via Warner), collaborations with Joe Jonas and Ella Henderson, the accumulation of nearly 1B total career streams and a hugely successful debut headline tour, with sold out shows across Europe, North America and a sold-out tour finale at West Hollywood, CA’s world-famous Troubadour.

Following the release of new single ‘Ordinary’ and the announcement of his Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour, 2025 is shaping up to be another extraordinary year for the star.

ALEX WARREN AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

Tuesday 19 August

Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

VENUE UPGRADE

(Prev. Powerstation)

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday 21 August

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

VENUE UPGRADE

(Prev. Enmore Theatre)

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Friday 22 August

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

NEW SHOW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 23 August

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

VENUE UPGRADE

(Prev. The Fortitude Music Hall)

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Monday 25 August

Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

VENUE UPGRADE

(Prev. The Forum)

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 26 August

AEC Theatre | Adelaide, SA

NEW SHOW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Thursday 28 August

Perth HPC | Perth, WA

VENUE UPGRADE

(Prev. Astor Theatre)

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Comments