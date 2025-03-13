Alex Warren Expands Australian Tour with New Dates and Venue Upgrades

New tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday 14 March at 10am local time.
Due to phenomenal presale ticket demand for Alex Warren’s Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour, Frontier Touring has announced venue upgrades to his Auckland, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney shows, plus the addition of an Adelaide show and second show in Sydney.
Warren’s debut Australia and New Zealand visit is proving to be one of the hottest tickets in town, with presale selling out within minutes. To allow more fans the chance to see the acclaimed musician live, Warren will now perform at Auckland Town Hall, Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, Perth HPC, Brisbane’s Riverstage, Adelaide’s AEC Theatre and two nights at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.
New tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday 14 March at 10am local time. All existing ticket holders need not take any action, you will be contacted directly with information regarding the venue upgrade.
Warren had a milestone 2024 which saw the arrival of his anticipated full-length debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) (out now via Warner), collaborations with Joe Jonas and Ella Henderson, the accumulation of nearly 1B total career streams and a hugely successful debut headline tour, with sold out shows across Europe, North America and a sold-out tour finale at West Hollywood, CA’s world-famous Troubadour.
Following the release of new single ‘Ordinary’ and the announcement of his Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour, 2025 is shaping up to be another extraordinary year for the star.
Tuesday 19 August
Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ
VENUE UPGRADE
(Prev. Powerstation)
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz
Thursday 21 August
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW
VENUE UPGRADE
(Prev. Enmore Theatre)
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Friday 22 August
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW
NEW SHOW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 23 August
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
VENUE UPGRADE
(Prev. The Fortitude Music Hall)
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Monday 25 August
Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC
VENUE UPGRADE
(Prev. The Forum)
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Tuesday 26 August
AEC Theatre | Adelaide, SA
NEW SHOW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Thursday 28 August
Perth HPC | Perth, WA
VENUE UPGRADE
(Prev. Astor Theatre)
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
