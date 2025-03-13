News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Alex Warren Expands Australian Tour with New Dates and Venue Upgrades

By: Mar. 13, 2025
Alex Warren Expands Australian Tour with New Dates and Venue Upgrades Image
Due to phenomenal presale ticket demand for Alex Warren’s Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour, Frontier Touring has announced venue upgrades to his Auckland, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney shows, plus the addition of an Adelaide show and second show in Sydney. 

Warren’s debut Australia and New Zealand visit is proving to be one of the hottest tickets in town, with presale selling out within minutes. To allow more fans the chance to see the acclaimed musician live, Warren will now perform at Auckland Town Hall, Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, Perth HPC, Brisbane’s Riverstage, Adelaide’s AEC Theatre and two nights at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

New tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday 14 March at 10am local time. All existing ticket holders need not take any action, you will be contacted directly with information regarding the venue upgrade. 

Warren had a milestone 2024 which saw the arrival of his anticipated full-length debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) (out now via Warner), collaborations with Joe Jonas and Ella Henderson, the accumulation of nearly 1B total career streams and a hugely successful debut headline tour, with sold out shows across Europe, North America and a sold-out tour finale at West Hollywood, CA’s world-famous Troubadour.  

Following the release of new single ‘Ordinary’ and the announcement of his Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour, 2025 is shaping up to be another extraordinary year for the star.

ALEX WARREN AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

Tuesday 19 August 
Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ 
VENUE UPGRADE  
(Prev. Powerstation) 
Lic. All Ages  
ticketmaster.co.nz 

Thursday 21 August 
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW 
VENUE UPGRADE 
(Prev. Enmore Theatre) 
Lic. All Ages 
ticketek.com.au 

 Friday 22 August
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW 
NEW SHOW 
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au 

Saturday 23 August 
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD 
VENUE UPGRADE 
(Prev. The Fortitude Music Hall) 
Lic. All Ages 
ticketmaster.com.au 

 Monday 25 August 
Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC 
VENUE UPGRADE 
(Prev. The Forum) 
Lic. All Ages 
ticketek.com.au 

Tuesday 26 August
AEC Theatre | Adelaide, SA 
NEW SHOW 
Lic. All Ages 
ticketek.com.au

Thursday 28 August 
Perth HPC | Perth, WA 
VENUE UPGRADE 
(Prev. Astor Theatre) 
Lic. All Ages 
ticketek.com.au 

