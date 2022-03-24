Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Abbie Chatfield Adds Second & Final Melbourne Show Of A HOT NIGHT WITH ABBIE CHATFIELD

Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday 25 March (11am local time).

Mar. 24, 2022  
Straight off the back of her very first live tour announcement, reality TV royalty Abbie Chatfield has announced a 2nd and final Melbourne show of A Hot Night With Abbie Chatfield, after tickets for all shows went off during the Frontier Members pre-sale.

Additional Melbourne fans of Abbie will now be able to join the conversation when The Bachelor franchise all-star and I'm A Celebrity crowned queen takes the stage at the Athenaeum Theatre for a second show on Thursday 12 May.

Joined by a line-up of yet to be announced hot guests, Abbie and her panel promise a night of saucy, raunchy, and overtly personal stories, with discourse tackling topical items from feminism and political issues, to dating, mental health and friendships.

Shows in Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sydney will likely follow Melbourne's trend, with pre-sale tickets in HOT demand across all cities - expect a sell-out tour!

Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday 25 March (11am local time). Tickets and more information via frontiertouring.com/abbiechatfield.

A Hot Night with Abbie Chatfield is a highly entertaining live show, an extension of the wildly popular It's A Lot with Abbie Chatfield podcast (LiSTNR) and Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield show on the Hit Network - which have both amassed cult followings.

