ASPYCADABRA Announces Final Shows For 2019

Tim Ellis is one of Australia's leading magicians.

He also has Asperger's Syndrome.

AspyCadabra is a brand new show unlike anything you've ever seen.

Staged in Australia's only custom-built Close-Up Magic Theatre, an audience of just 32 enjoy cinema seating and perfect viewing conditions as Tim tells his uniquely personal story.

Diagnosed just thirteen years ago but living with Asperger's Syndrome his entire life, Tim finally reveals his real secrets - how Autism helped him become an internationally acclaimed magician.

But success comes at a cost, and using state of the art magic in an entirely new way, Tim's story debunks some of the myths surrounding High Functioning Autism:

Are "Aspies" really the next evolution of humankind? Are they real life X-Men?

Can you really explain Asperger's Syndrome with a deck of cards?

Tim Ellis says "This show is a celebration of the differences that make us all so unique. Who would have thought that a cold, logical Aspy could move an audience from laughter to tears?"

Over 250,000 Australians are currently diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome.

With the media serving us up characters with Asperger's Syndrome on shows like 'The Big Bang Theory', 'The Good Doctor', and 'A Typical', it's great to see a real person opening up their life, and their home, to demystify this enigmatic condition.

There are only THREE more performances of this show remaining in 2019 - November 28, 29 and December 10.

The use of magic as an art form to illuminate the reality of Asperger's Syndrome has proven incredibly effective, not only for those who have 'Aspies' in their lives, but for the 'Aspies' themselves as well.

Several people have suggested, very strongly, that this show should be compulsory viewing for all school children as a powerful tool in our collective understanding of what high functioning autism really is.

Tim says "I'm very proud to have created, and to get to perform this show, and hope to continue to develop it in 2020."





