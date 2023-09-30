ACTober Fundraising Campaign Supports Performing Arts Workers

ACTober is a national event to raise awareness and greatly needed funds to assist Arts employees across the country and New Zealand.

Sep. 30, 2023

As October nudges us into the warm heart of springtime, it ushers in the fourth annual month-long ACTober fundraising campaign in support of Performing Arts workers.

ACTober is a national event organised by the Alliance of Australasian Performing Arts Benevolent Funds to raise awareness and greatly needed funds to assist Arts employees across the country and New Zealand.

Performers, crews, technicians and other creative workers are still recovering from the devastating impact that lockdowns wrought upon the Arts sector. Lingering effects of financial stress, job losses and lengthy isolation have resulted in unprecedented numbers urgently seeking mental health treatment. Many others are dealing with pressing medical and dental problems, along with the alarming rise in costs of living and rent. Too many have been thrown into crisis, with their personal financial resources exhausted by the protracted bounce-back of the industry.

Over the month of October, Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW volunteers will once again be rattling buckets in theatre foyers following performances all over Sydney. We know how much audiences love to thrill to the spectacle and excitement that only live theatre can create, so when possible, casts will join our collectors in foyers to personally thank donors for their generous support. 

Theatre patrons can also make a financial contribution by scanning a QR code with their phones, or by tapping one of our electronic portals with their credit card.

To donate, visit actober.com.au, and simply select NSW from the map or donate directly at https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au.

Donations made to NSW stay in NSW. Your generosity will ensure Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW can continue to provide a financial safety net to our local performing arts workers in these difficult times. 



