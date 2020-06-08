ZACH Theatre To Stream NOTES FROM THE FIELD With Community Conversations

As the country comes together to voice their dissent against countless injustices against Black Americans, ZACH Theatre announces the online release of its 2019 critically-acclaimed production Notes From The Field, a play by Anna Deavere Smith about racial inequity.

Notes From the Field is streaming online for free now through Sunday, June 14 at midnight-no subscription required, though you must reserve a ticket (at no cost) to gain access to the stream. Viewers are invited to participate in facilitated Community Conversations hosted over Zoom on Thursday, June 11 at 6 p.m. CST and Sunday, June 14 at 2:30 p.m. CST to reflect on the stories portrayed in the play, and discuss how we might move forward collectively. Sign up to participate in one or both of these conversations here.

"In this heartbreaking and fraught time of unrest, it is time for all of us to step up and show our solidarity and support of the Black Lives Matter movement," says ZACH's Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. "This is an important moment to listen, learn, and act toward meaningful progress. This movement requires all of us to embark into territory which may feel uncomfortable and difficult, but it is essential to finally achieve significant change."

Read ZACH Theatre's full statement on the Black Lives Matter movement on their website.

NOTES FROM THE FIELD

One of the most acclaimed and provocative theatre artists of our time, Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee Anna Deavere Smith (Let Me Down Easy, Fires In The Mirror, Twilight: Los Angeles) shares her "most ambitious and powerful work to date" (Variety). Ms. Smith has devoted her lifetime to the continued conversation, which is now at a tipping point in our nation.

Recognized by the Austin Critics Table as Outstanding Production in 2019, the play stars Michelle Alexander, Zell Miller III, Carla Nickerson, and Kriston Woodreaux in a timely story based on actual interviews conducted by playwright and actor Anna Deavere Smith. Notes From the Field is a provocative, revelatory play that explores individuals caught in America's school-to-prison pipeline in a racially divided nation, as they navigate inequities in their communities.

The 19 interview subjects in the play include key perspectives on the 2015 death of Freddie Gray that mirrors the devastating circumstances in the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and Mike Romas in Austin, among others.

Notes From The Field is directed by Dave Steakley; the design team includes Scenic and Projection Designer STEPHANIE BUSING (Austin Critics Table Award for Set Design), Costume Designer CHRISTINA MONTGOMERY, Lighting Designer RACHEL ATKINSON, Properties Designer SCOTT GROH, Sound Design by CRAIG BROCK, and Stage Management by MEGAN BARRETT and DAVVI SOLOMON.

This project was made possible by Carolyn and Marc Seriff.

Age recommendation: 14 and up for strong language and mature content. Some images may be triggering.

