ZACH Theatre Announces Changes to 2021-22 Season

ZACH Theatre, Central Texas' premier professional theatre, announced today several pivotal changes to its 2021-22 Season performance calendar amid ongoing concerns due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

Two affected productions include The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity and Reunion '85 which are part of the ZACH360 experience, ZACH's new artistic initiative to create dynamic theatre experiences that are immersive, revelatory, and fun have been postponed and canceled respectively due to the high level of actor-to-actor contact and audience interaction.

Previously planned to open later this month, the spectacle of pro wrestling and the Austin premiere of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity has been postponed. Wrestling mania will now ignite the Topfer stage later this Fall, 2022. Exact dates to be announced.

The regional premiere of the interactive musical Reunion '85 has been canceled but The Rocky Horror Show will run in its place. This added musical was originally announced as part of the 2020-21 season days before the shutdown in 2020 and will now play April 6-May 1, 2022.

Additionally, Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat has been postponed to ZACH's 2022-23 Season. New dates to be announced.

ZACH will bring back the sold-out concert series "Songs Under the Stars" with two shows, two weekends this February 24-March 6. Show titles and casts will be announced shortly.

THE FOLLOWING EVENTS HAVE BEEN CANCELED OR POSTPONED:

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Diety (Postponed to Fall 2022. Dates to be announced.)

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat (Postponed to 2022-23 season. New dates to be announced)

Reunion '85 (Canceled, all performances.)

THE FOLLOWING EVENTS HAVE BEEN ADDED:

Songs Under the Stars Concert Series (Two Weekends: Feb 24 - March 6. Titles to be announced)

The Rocky Horror Show (April 6-May 1)

THE FOLLOWING EVENTS ARE CURRENTLY STILL SCHEDULED:

Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch (March 29-May 13)

The Sound of Music (June 15-July 24)

The Inheritance: Part 1 (August 10-September 24)

Spring Break Camps (Scheduled to begin March 14)

Summer Camps (Scheduled to begin May 30)

ZACH Academy (Currently running for the 2021-22 school year)

Classes (Currently in session.)

TICKETING OPTIONS:

Single Ticket holders: Request a refund Apply the value of your ticket as a tax-deductible donation to the organization, which will be used to support ZACH artists and employees affected by these cancelations. Exchange your tickets for a ZACH gift certificate of the same value.

Subscribers and ZACH Pass holders: Hold on to your seats and wait for new dates to reschedule, or any of the Season Ticket holder options above.

Current ZACH XP Memberships do not need to do anything at this time. Members will receive a complimentary month of membership in February, payments will resume March 2022.

All ticket holders have been contacted for options. For additional questions, please contact the Box Office at 512-476-0594 ext. 1.

As the situation evolves, ZACH will communicate clearly and directly with patrons about their plans and activities so they can continue to offer world class theater in the safest possible environment.

Find more information and updated cancelation notices at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

ZACH XP memberships run $39 per person, per month and membership will automatically renew each month until canceled. Members will be able to cancel any time after the first 90 days from purchase with no fees or penalties. Membership tickets are non-transferable. For more information on memberships please visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp.