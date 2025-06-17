WAITRESS Extends at the Zach Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Zach Theater has extended its run of the Tony-nominated musical Waitress, with a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. As one of the first regional theatres to produce Waitress, Zach’s production, due to popular demand, will now run through July 27, 2025 in The Topfer. Starring Leslie McDonel, Waitress is directed and choreographed by Cassie Abate with musical direction by Aimee Radics.

Nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical, Waitress is based on the 2007 indie film of the same name by Adrienne Shelly. Called “A little slice of heaven!" by Entertainment Weekly, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. The Topfer theatre has transformed into Joe’s Diner with onstage seating for a captivating surround experience of this pop-rock musical.

The cast includes Leslie McDonel as Jenna; Nyla Watson as Becky; Catherine Roddey as Dawn; Gabriel Bernal as Dr. Pomatter; Leland Burnett as Earl; Charlie Turner as Ogie; Curt Denham as Joe; Roderick Sanford as Cal; and Asia-Ligé Arnold as Norma/Francine. The role of Lulu will be played in rotation by Gwendolyn Lawson, Evelyn Bowden, and Aliyah Thigpen. Kelly Whitlow, Brian Sanchez, and Jacob Canderozzi will complete the cast as swings.

Waitress is directed and choreographed by Cassie Abate with musical direction by Aimee Radics. The additional Production Team includes assistant director Betty Marie Muessig; assistant musical director Hailey Truong; scenic design by Robin Vest; costume design by Christina Montgomery; lighting design by Marie Yokoyama; sound design by Josh Millican; properties design by Brady Flock; hair and makeup design by Anna Fugate; AEA production stage manager Devon Muko; AEA assistant stage manager Leigh’Ann Andrews; and assistant stage manager Gloria Labatut Davies.

Comments