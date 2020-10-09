Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Donates $15,000 to the Hideout Theatre in Austin

This week, Fallon is highlighting some of his favorite comedy clubs that have helped shape him as a comedian.

Oct. 9, 2020  

This week, Jimmy Fallon is highlighting some of his favorite comedy clubs that have helped shape him as a comedian. With help from the show's partners at Indeed, each club mentioned is getting $15,000 to help support them during the trying times of the pandemic.

During Wednesday's show, Fallon announced that he is donating to The Hideout Theatre in Austin.

"We wanted to do more than just a little shoutout," he said. "Thanks to everyone at The Hideout Theatre in the great city of Austin, Texas."

Watch the announcement video below!


