Tickets Now On Sale For THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY at Hill Country Community Theatre

The Savannah Sipping Society is now playing and runs through September 27.

The Hill Country Community Theatre presents "The Savannah Sipping Society. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate - and an impromptu happy hour - and decide it's high time to reclaim their lives.

Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, these women successfully bond and find the confidence to jump-start their new lives and realize it is never too late to make new old friends.

"The Savannah Sipping Society," written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, is now playing and runs through September 27. Performances are on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:15 PM. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students.

Ticketing procedures at the HCCT have changed. Seating capacity is limited, and seats are now assigned. For social distancing, seating is limited to pairs or singles. HCCT will try to seat groups as closely as possible, but there may be empty seats between you.

The theatre encourages you to please purchase your tickets in advance and over the phone rather than in-person, by calling the box office at (830) 798-8944. Tickets are currently unavailable for purchase online. More about HCCT's new ticketing procedures and protocols for entering and exiting the building is on their website at thehcct.org/covid-19-updates.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.

