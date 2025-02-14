The Market At ZACH Pop-Up To Return This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ZACH Theatre has revealed spring dates for The Market at ZACH, a new pop-up featuring Austin and Central Texas' best local artisans and makers with drinks, performances, fun for the family and more.

This new art market will continue to take place on The People's Plaza at ZACH this spring and is FREE to attend although reservations are recommended. More information including RSVP details can be found at zachtheatre.org/themarket.

Celebrating the creativity of Central Texas, The Market at ZACH returns from the holiday season bringing joy all year round to one of the most creative corners in all of Austin. With four dates this spring, patrons can come together for a uniquely Austin shopping experience that highlights the magic of its arts scene beyond the stage.

SPRING DATES FOR THE MARKET AT ZACH

March 1st, 4pm-8pm

between the matinee and evening performances of Jersey Boys

March 22nd, 4pm-8pm

before the evening performance of Bob & Jean: A Love Story

April 12th, 4pm-8pm

between the matinee and evening performances of Bob & Jean: A Love Story

May 3rd, 4pm-8pm

between the matinee and evening performances of What the Constitution Means to Me

A vibrant, open-air pop-up, The Market at ZACH transforms The People's Plaza into a lively hub of unique finds—from handcrafted home goods to jewelry, art, candles, clothing, and more. It's a chance to shop for that perfect one-of-a-kind gift (for yourself or others), enjoy the creative atmosphere, grab a bite to eat, and even join in a family-friendly activity or two for an extra touch of outdoor artsy fun! #ZACHMarket #MarketatZACH #ZACHTheatre

In addition to over a dozen curated artists and makers, The Market at ZACH will host a bar featuring curated cocktails and drinks and local Austin food stalls.

Artists or makers interested in participating may visit zachtheatre.org/marketvendor to apply.

