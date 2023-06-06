Tapestry Dance Performs the Texas Premiere of IT'S ABOUT TIME at the Rollins Studio Theatre

Performances are on June 16 & 17 at 8 p.m.

June 06, 2023

Tapestry Dance Performs the Texas Premiere of IT'S ABOUT TIME at the Rollins Studio Theatre

Tapestry Dance will present the Texas premiere of It’s About Time, which honors legendary jazz tap dancer Sarah Petronio, at the Rollins Studio Theatre at the Long Center on June 16 & 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at Click Here and start at $39.  

It’s About Time will be presented in conjunction with Tapestry’s annual festival of rhythm, The Soul 2 Sole International Tap Festival. Soul 2 Sole attracts tap dance artists and aficionados from around the world. The public performance will feature a series of solos from the International Artists who lead workshops and classes at the festival.  

“This is a unique opportunity to experience the artistry of tap artists from around the world,” said Tapestry Artistic Director Acia Gray. “As it honors Sarah Petronio, the concert takes a journey from Bombay through Brooklyn and onto the world stage with her partnership with legendary hoofer Jimmy Slyde.” 

 It’s About Time premiered in Dusseldorf, Germany in May 2022.  

Performing at It’s About Time are: Baakari Wilder (Capitol Tap / Washington, DC), Leela Petronio (Hip Tap Project / Paris, France), Acia Gray (Tapestry Dance / Austin, TX), Sharon Lavi (Sharon Lavi Company / Barcelona, Spain), Ayako Ukawa (Tap Jam Dance Company / Tokyo, Japan), Daniel Luka (TanzHaus / Dusseldorf, Germany) and Carson Murphy (Dorrance Dance / NYC).  




