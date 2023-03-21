Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Cast Announced For Houston Premiere at Broadway At The Hobby Center

Performances run April 25–30, 2023.

Mar. 21, 2023  

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Cast Announced For Houston Premiere at Broadway At The Hobby Center

The complete cast is announced for the Houston premiere of the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel. The production is scheduled to play April 25-30, 2023 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season.

Starring in the critically acclaimed production are Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch, Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia, Justin Mark as Jem Finch, Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson, Steven Lee Johnson as Dill Harris and Mary Badham (Oscar-nominated for the role of "Scout" in the feature film) as Mrs. Dubose. They are joined by Joey Collins as Bob Ewell, David Manis as Judge Taylor, Luke Smith as Horace Gilmer, Arianna Gayle Stucki as Mayella Ewell, David Christopher Wells as Sheriff Heck Tate, Jeff Still as Link Deas, Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie, Travis Johns as Boo Radley and ensemble members Morgan Bernhard, Denise Cormier, Christopher R Ellis, Stephen Elrod, Glenn Fleary, Maeve Moynihan, Daniel Neale, Dorcas Sowunmi and Greg Wood.

Yaegel T. Welch, Steven Lee Johnson, David Manis, Luke Smith, Jeff Still, Liv Rooth and Glenn Fleary join the tour from the Broadway production.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.




Review: NIGHTBIRD at Austin Playhouse Photo
Review: NIGHTBIRD at Austin Playhouse
What did our critic think of NIGHTBIRD at Austin Playhouse?
Aaron Landsmans NIGHT KEEPER Comes to The Chocolate Factory Theater Photo
Aaron Landsman's NIGHT KEEPER Comes to The Chocolate Factory Theater
The Chocolate Factory Theater presents the world premiere of Night Keeper, a new theater performance by Aaron Landsman.
Review: SILENT SKY - The Stars Shine At The Palace Playhouse In Georgetown Photo
Review: SILENT SKY - The Stars Shine At The Palace Playhouse In Georgetown
I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than to see SILENT SKY, a sublimely beautiful play currently running at The Georgetown Palace Playhouse.
Kathy Westwaters REVOLVER + CHOREOMANIACS at The Chocolate Factory Theater Photo
Kathy Westwater's REVOLVER + CHOREOMANIACS at The Chocolate Factory Theater
The Chocolate Factory Theater presents the world premiere of Revolver + Choreomaniacs, two new dance works by Kathy Westwater.

More Hot Stories For You


Aaron Landsman's NIGHT KEEPER Comes to The Chocolate Factory TheaterAaron Landsman's NIGHT KEEPER Comes to The Chocolate Factory Theater
March 17, 2023

The Chocolate Factory Theater presents the world premiere of Night Keeper, a new theater performance by Aaron Landsman.
Kathy Westwater's REVOLVER + CHOREOMANIACS at The Chocolate Factory TheaterKathy Westwater's REVOLVER + CHOREOMANIACS at The Chocolate Factory Theater
March 15, 2023

The Chocolate Factory Theater presents the world premiere of Revolver + Choreomaniacs, two new dance works by Kathy Westwater.
CEO and Founder of Monlove, Ella Louise Allaire, to Participate in SXSW Panel TRANSFORMING THE ORIGINAL FORMATCEO and Founder of Monlove, Ella Louise Allaire, to Participate in SXSW Panel TRANSFORMING THE ORIGINAL FORMAT
March 12, 2023

Founded in 2005, Monlove is a global leader in adapting brands and creative content for the stage, immersive experiences and digital media; company's immersive 'edutainment experience' opens at Kennedy Space Center this March 24.
THE TAVERN Opens Next WeekTHE TAVERN Opens Next Week
March 11, 2023

Different Stages will continue its 2022-2023 season with The Tavern by George M Cohan a co-production with Austin Scottish Rite Theater running March 17th through April 2nd.
Cirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group's Newly Appointed Creative Guide Michel Laprise To Host Presentation During SXSWCirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group's Newly Appointed Creative Guide Michel Laprise To Host Presentation During SXSW
March 10, 2023

Montreal-based Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group (“Cirque du Soleil”) has announced that their newly appointed Creative Guide, Michel Laprise, will be in Austin, TX, for SXSW and participating in Quebec Day on March 13, 2023.
share