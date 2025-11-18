THE GREAT GATSBY Comes To Austin In March 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Texas Performing Arts will present THE GREAT GATSBY in a one-week engagement at Bass Concert Hall from March 10–15, 2026, as part of the Broadway in Austin 2025–26 season.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel, the musical will bring its depiction of Jay Gatsby, Daisy Buchanan, and the excesses of the Jazz Age to Austin audiences in a staging that has earned both critical and popular success on Broadway and internationally.

Featuring a score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan, the production is directed by Marc Bruni with choreography by Dominique Kelley. The musical features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Arrangements and music supervision are by Jason Howland, with orchestrations by Howland and Kim Scharnberg, and casting by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini.

Following its world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse and its continued run at The Broadway Theatre, THE GREAT GATSBY has expanded to the West End and Seoul, joining the novel’s widespread international legacy across literature and screen adaptations. The North American tour is produced by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company, and NETworks Presentations, with executive producers Mark Shacket and Trinity Wheeler and worldwide management by Foresight Theatrical.

TICKETS

Tickets start at $48 and will be available online, by phone at (512) 471-1444, or in person at the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall. Group orders of 10 or more may be arranged by calling (877) 275-3804 or emailing Austin.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.