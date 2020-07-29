Stephanie Umoh Kicks Off The Adderley Conservatory's Fall Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Adderley Conservatory is going out with a BOOM in its last Master Class of the Summer 2020 Season, "In the Room Where it Happened" an Advanced Dance Intensive with Hamilton Star, Stephanie Umoh!

Join in this Friday, July 31 @ 6:30PM CST. Link to Sign up for this $30 Master Class here: https://bit.ly/2P6IM3W

The Adderley Conservatory will be announcing its Full Fall Schedule August 3. This will include an array of options - including Broadway in the Backyard & Adderley @ Home Zoom Classes!

