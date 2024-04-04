Spotlight: POINTS OF INTERSECTION at B. Iden Payne Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Producing Artistic Directors Erica "EG" Gionfriddo and Angelica Monteiro Points of Intersection showcases the genre-bending versatility and technical prowess of the Department of Theatre and Dance’s resident dance company, Dance Repertory Theatre.

These stunning new works have been created by guest artists from across the country and abroad, alongside the work of current M.F.A. in Dance candidates and the annual Haruka Weiser Memorial Commission. Points of Intersection will also feature the work of award-winning dance artist Claudia Lavista, artistic co-director of Delfos Danza Contemporanea.