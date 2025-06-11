Spotlight: LES BALLETS TROCKADERO at The Long Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo brings its internationally beloved troupe of male dancers to the Long Center on June 29 to perform a brilliant combination of skillful pointe work and hilarious parodying of classical ballet favorites like Swan Lake.

Founded in New York City in 1974, the company, affectionately known as the Trocks, began by appearing in late-late shows in off-off Broadway lofts for small audiences who appreciated the iconoclastic humor of it all. In the nearly 50 years since then, the company has grown to achieve great appeal among more mainstream audiences who, each season, flock to theaters throughout the world to see these prima ballerinas perform.

Revered by ballet aficionados as well as the uninitiated—those who don’t know a plié from a jeté—the Trocks are “a guaranteed hoot for people who know nothing of ballet and an absolute must for those who think they know the originals.” Sydney Star Observer

Comments