Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Zach Theater

There is comfort in returning to The Wizard of Oz, a story so deeply embedded in our collective memory that it risks becoming stale if staged without imagination. ZACH Theatre’s latest production, directed by Dave Steakley, bursts onto the stage with confidence and freshness that make this nearly 85-year-old classic feel new. It is not a simple revival but a reimagining that respects tradition while infusing it with Texas grit and sparkle.

Raphe Gilliam as Scarecrow. Ryan Everett Wood as the Lion,

Connor Coughlin as the Tin Man, and Moira Poh as Dorothy

The Wizard of Oz

PC: Melissa Taylor

The origins of Oz are well known: first L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, then the 1939 MGM film that became one of Hollywood’s most iconic musicals. We have all seen Judy Garland in gingham, basket in hand, slippers glittering ruby red. At ZACH, Dorothy Gale wears cowboy boots instead of slippers, a subtle but inspired nod to the Lone Star state. The choice grounds her in the culture of the theater’s own backyard while still whisking us off to the fantastical land of Oz.

And what a world it is. The Munchkins, played on my night by the Emerald Student Cast, burst onto the stage in Susan Branch Towne’s cartoon-bright costumes, their energy filling the theater. Toto (Harvey) is no stuffed stand-in but a real pup who captures hearts immediately. The jokes land, the playful exchanges with the audience sparkle, and the aerialists draw gasps with breathtaking spectacle. Allen Robertson’s band underscores it all with polish and verve, becoming as much a presence in the show as Dorothy and her companions.

The ensemble earns its own ovation. With choreography by Josh Assor, this is a dance company that could hold its own on any Broadway stage, with joy radiating through every leap and spin. Aerialists Jenna Napolitano and Sophie Beck, in particular, steal the spotlight with ethereal grace, a living embodiment of Oz’s magic. Dorothy’s companions are cast with uncanny precision, blurring the line between actor and archetype. Their physicality, from every slouch to every creak or roar, feels so real it erases the boundary between human and character.

Moira Poh as Dorothy captivates with her clear vocal strength and natural acting, balancing the innocence of a Kansas farm girl with the resilience of a young woman caught in a storm. Raphe Gilliam’s Scarecrow is loose-limbed and rubbery, folding himself into impossible shapes and creating the illusion of straw barely holding together. Connor Coughlin’s Tin Man shimmers with metallic grace, his stiff movements softened by a tenderness that shines through his yearning ballads. His tap number is pure delight. Ryan Everett Wood’s Cowardly Lion storms the stage in a whirlwind of bravado and insecurity. His comic instincts are razor sharp, drawing rolling laughter, yet he allows space for aching vulnerability. It is a fully realized performance, equal parts buffoon and soul, and it earns every ounce of affection from the audience.

The Wizard of Oz at Zach Theater

PC: Melissa Taylor

I will admit I did not know what to expect walking into this production. Dave Steakley is a director who takes risks, sometimes to brilliance, sometimes not. This time it was brilliance. From start to finish, there was not a single misstep, even before the beginning of the show when music and performances set the tone. This production surprised me, delighted me, and reminded me why I go to the theater: to be carried away by a story I thought I knew, only to realize I had never seen it like this.

The Topfer Theatre’s amphitheater design adds to the thrill, with tables placed onstage as well as traditional seating. I sat at one of the stage tables, which made the experience intensely interactive. For those who want to feel embedded in the action, onstage seating is the way to go, though the traditional seats offer a fuller view of the staging.

If you think you have seen The Wizard of Oz, think again. ZACH Theater has cracked it open and let it soar, boots, pup, aerialists, and all. This staging is not just another trip down the yellow brick road. It is a bold new journey, and one you do not want to miss.

Age Recommendation: 5 and up

Duration: 2 hours and 30 minues, including intermission

The Wizard of Ox

Adapted from Book by L. Frank Baum

Music & Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y Harburg

Background Music & Lyrics by Herbert Stothart

Music and Lyrics by

Directed by Dave Steakly

Music Direction by Allen Robertson

Choreography by Josh Assor



Now Playing Through September 21st, 2025

Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 PM

Extra shows: Sep 7th, Sep 14th, and Sep 21st at 7:30 PM

Sign Interpreted show: Saturday, Sep 6th at 2:30 PM

Topher Stage at Zach Theater

202 South Lamar Blvd | Austin, TX 78704

