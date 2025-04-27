Review: FEAST at Shrewd Productions @ Hyde Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You donâ€™t merely watch FEASTâ€”youâ€™re seized by the collar, handed a heaping plate of hard truths, and dared to swallow. No silverware. No second chances.

In this ferociously intelligent one-woman storm, Grendelâ€™s motherâ€”Agatha, though she was never named in the original poemâ€”throws a final, furious dinner party at the end of the world. Sheâ€™s older now. Wiser. Wearing the face of a woman whoâ€™s survived too much to offer comfort. Her guest list? Humanity itself. Her offering? A brutal autopsy of how we lost the futureâ€”and why we keep walking backward into the fire.

Shrewd Productions offers two options: dinner and a show, or just the show. I chose to skip dinner, but I was still served a feast that satisfied my hunger for artistic genius.

What begins as a blood callÂ for vengeanceâ€”her son butchered by a strongman drunk on his own powerâ€”unfurls into something more profound, colder, and more devastating. A mother calling for justice.

As Agatha tells usÂ her story, she stitches past and present into a single, unraveling tapestry, exposing ancient betrayals mirrored in modern atrocities. With aching clarity, she sees the billionaires gorging on a dying planet, the unmistakable actions of little-wanna-be kings, and a humanity so obsessed with its own reflectionâ€”chasing followers, chasing fameâ€”that it forgets the community, forgets the Earth, forgets everything that could save it. We have not changed, she shows usâ€”we have only grown more efficient at repeating our ruin.

Agatha transforms as she tellsÂ us her tale. She sheds the monstrous skin others forced upon her. She understands us, even as she condemns us. She becomes something achingly, terribly human.

Katherine Catmull as Agatha

FEAST

PC: Shrewd Productions

FEAST doesnâ€™t offer absolution. It presses your face against the mirror and demands: What did you feed? What did you let grow?

Megan Gogertyâ€™s script is a symphony of wreckage: myth colliding with razor-edged political rage and bitter shards of pop culture. One moment youâ€™re lost in the smoke of ancient battlefields; the next, youâ€™re gasping under the toxic air of modern authoritarianism, rising tides, and obscene, gilded greed. The line between legend and headline blurs, until you no longer know whether you're standing in the pastÂ or the present collapsing around you.

Katherine Catmullâ€”seven-time B. Iden Payne Best Actress winnerâ€”doesnâ€™t just perform. She inhabits. She is wild, wounded, and funnyâ€”and when she locks eyes with you, it scorches. She breaks the fourth wall with a tenderness so sharp it cuts. You donâ€™t watch her. You witness her.

Shannon Grounds and Melissa McKnightÂ conjured theÂ whimsical but raw set: a dinner party, an ancient hall, a funeral feast for a dying world. The intimacy is suffocating. You are not hidden. You are seen.

FEAST doesnâ€™t want applause. It demands your reckoning. It refuses despair even as it drags you through the ashes. Redemption, it whispers, is possibleâ€”but only if we dare to look the monsters in the eye, especially the ones who wear our own faces.

One woman. One hour. No escape.

FEAST isÂ not a monsterâ€™s tale.

It's a motherâ€™s confession.

It's a survivorâ€™s prayer.

It's anÂ introspective look at our humanity.

FEAST is one of those shows that keeps you wondering even after the lights go out. I invite you to see for yourself.Â

