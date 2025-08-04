Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Georgetown Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When Beautiful: The Carole King Musical opened on Broadway in 2014, it felt like more than just a jukebox show. It celebrated one of America’s most gifted songwriters, weaving her catalog into a story about resilience, creativity, and self-discovery. The production ran for over five years on Broadway, toured nationally, and earned a Tony Award for Jessie Mueller’s unforgettable portrayal of King. It succeeded because it captured both the music and the woman behind it with heart and precision.

Georgetown’s production brings that story to life with ambition and energy. The musical follows young Carole Klein (Sage Hickman) from Brooklyn as she sells her first song at sixteen and steps into the Brill Building. There, she partners with lyricist Gerry Goffin (Jake Jordan), becoming both his collaborator and wife. Together they pen hits like “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and “Up on the Roof,” while befriending songwriting duo Cynthia Weil (Cara Bernstein) and Barry Mann (Sean Themea), whose own successes like “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” become part of the era’s soundtrack.

The second act moves into more personal territory as Carole’s marriage shifts and she begins to discover her own voice as a solo artist. It builds toward the creation of her landmark album Tapestry and a triumphant performance at Carnegie Hall, closing with the rousing “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Phil Johnson’s set design is simple but clever. The space is used efficiently, with smooth transitions that move the story from small writing rooms to busy recording studios to vibrant television performances. The 1960s TV sequences are staged with clever touches that bring period flavor without distracting from the heart of the show.

While the production captures the spirit and structure of Beautiful, some elements felt uneven. I found it hard to connect with King early on; the youthful vulnerability of the ambitious young songwriter could have been explored more fully to give her later transformation greater impact. Hickman shines brightest in the final act. The Tapestry songs showcase her voice and presence, and her connection with the audience deepens in those numbers.

The relationship between Hickman’s Carole King and Jordan’s Gerry Goffin is clear in the story, but their emotional connection did not always fully develop on stage. This made their eventual separation feel more like a matter of fact than a deeply felt turning point.

The supporting cast offers many bright moments. Themea and Bernstein as Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil have warm chemistry that keeps their scenes lively. Nick Riley’s Donny Kirshner adds charm and wit, consistently earning laughs. Michael Ruffin as Neil Sedaka and Kyle Bussone-Peterson as Bobby Vee bring humor and charisma.

The small orchestra deserves praise as one of the evening’s strongest elements. Their precision and energy carry the music, giving the score the vibrancy that drives the show.

I have mixed feelings about this production. Perhaps it is because I have seen the show many times before, or because I have to look at the technical details. Costumes that don’t always feel era-appropriate, visible tattoos or nose rings on a 1960s young woman, and wigs that, sometimes distract rather than enhance, catch my attention.

That said, the audience the night I attended was clearly caught up in the joy of the evening, responding warmly to the familiar music and upbeat staging. I sat next to a friend who was moving her feet to the music all night, a sure sign the show connected with her.

Art is subjective, and regardless of the technicalities that I noticed, this remains a Beautiful story, well worth giving a chance. With a little more polish, this production could fully realize the magic at its core.

Duration: 2.5 hours including intermission

Beautiful: The Carol King Musical

Book by Douglas McGrath

Music Arrangement by Sony Music Publishing

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carol King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil

Directed by Stephanie Smith

Music Direction by Julie Rhodes

Now Playing Through August 31st, 2025

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM

Sundays at 2:00PM

Georgetown Palace Theatre

810 South Austin Ave. | Georgetown, Texas 78626

