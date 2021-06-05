Plano Art Association Announces 125 Show On Exhibit At the Eisemann Center

The Plano Art Association's annual 125 Show is on exhibit at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082. Plano Art Association is a 50-year-old membership arts organization composed of artists residing in Plano and surrounding communities. The installation will remain on exhibit from June 2, 2021 through June 28, 2021, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery. The juried exhibit features the top 80 works in three categories: 2-D Artwork, 3-D Artwork and Photography and was open to all artists living within 125 miles of Plano.

Juror for the exhibit were: Sara Scherper, a Gallery Educator for the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, Texas; Jane Cornish Smith, an Adjunct Art Instructor at Texas A&M University Commerce and Dan Burkholder, renowned photographer, innovator, artist and teacher.

Awards: The 2-D, 3-D and Photography categories will each be awarded a first place ($500), second place ($300) and third place ($150) award and a certificate. Best of Show will receive a $1,000 prize and a certificate. Certificates of Merit ($50 each) will also be given to three finalists in each art genre category. For more information on the Plano Art Association, visit www.planoartassociation.org/



Gallery hours are 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com.