Photo Flash: First Look at THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW at ZACH Theatre

Production photography has been released for ZACH Theatre's production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, part of ZACH 's Moody Foundation Family Series. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller and based on Eric Carle's books, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will star both an adult and student cast of puppeteers playing The Kleberg at ZACH, January 18-March 8, 2020, under the direction of Education and School Shows Coordinator Shannon Fox.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar and his menagerie of animal friends have arrived at ZACH! Little ones will go wide-eyed with excitement as they recite along to their favorite Eric Carle classics like Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, and The Very Lonely Firefly. Each story is brought to life by an array of faithfully recreated puppets that will enchant and engage both adults and children as they leap off the page and onto the stage.

Adult Cast includes Chase Brewer and Jessica O'Brien. The Student Cast includes Chloe Van De Graaf, Wilkes Goodner, Sloane Johnson, and Jaxie Watts with Emma Gullion as Swing.

Tickets: $19 (Youth) and $27 (Adult) available at the ZACH box office - (512) 476-0541, x1; zachtheatre.org





