Penfold Theatre Company and Round Rock Ballet Folklórico Will Present ROSITA Y CONCHITA This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Penfold Theatre Company (Penfold), in collaboration with Round Rock Ballet Folklórico, has announced the cast and creative team for Rosita y Conchita, a bilingual play for young audiences inspired by the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos.

Based on the award-winning children’s book by Erich Haeger and Eric González, Rosita y Conchita tells the story of twin sisters separated by death who try to reunite on Día de los Muertos. Conchita searches through familiar sights and sounds to find Rosita, guided along the way by characters who help her realize that love keeps their bond alive. With music, dance, puppetry, and humor, the 45-minute play offers a heartfelt message for audiences of all ages.

The production stars Miranda T. Grauzas as Rosita, Alicia Escobar as Conchita, and Eva McQuade as Muerte/Puppets. Directed by Mateo Hernandez with musical direction by Chris Ledesma, the show also features choreography by Yolanda Sanchez of Round Rock Ballet Folklórico. The creative team includes Daniel Ruiz Bustos (set and properties design), Jenny Hanna-Chambers (costume design), Sarah Elliott (lighting design), Brett Weaver (sound design), Holly and Patrick Crowley (technical directors), and Analisse Quinones (production stage manager).

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Round Rock Ballet Folklórico on this beautiful piece,” said Penfold Producing Artistic Director Ryan Crowder. “Like Día de los Muertos itself, Rosita y Conchita reminds us that the bonds of family and love offer peace and joy, even after loss. Bringing folklórico dance into the production is a powerful way to honor tradition while deepening the story’s impact.”

Performances take place Saturday and Sunday, October 25 and 26 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $21.61 for adults and $16.46 for youth ages 3 and up; children two and under are free. Membership packages for Penfold’s 2025–26 season, which includes The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A Tuna Christmas, Wild Horses, and Vincent, are also available starting at $120.

Performances will take place October 25–26, 2025 at Penfold Theatre (2120 N. Mays St. #290, Round Rock, TX). Tickets go on sale today at 5:00 p.m. at penfoldtheatre.org.