Mary Moody Northen Theatre Announces Regional Premiere of WALDEN (REMIX)

The Mary Moody Northen Theatre (MMNT) at St. Edward's University will present the regional premiere of Walden (remix) by KJ Sanchez, playing from April 3 - 13, 2025. This bold reimagining of Henry David Thoreau's Walden and Civil Disobedience, commissioned by the Alliance Theatre, will be directed by Sanchez.

Walden (remix) follows 18-year-old astronaut H, the first person to live alone on the moon. Tasked with harvesting Helium-3 as a potential solution to Earth's energy crisis, H maintains video contact with her teenage friends back home—until her ties to humanity begin to fade. Her only constant companion is an AI system she names Larry Bird, who rapidly evolves as they explore the nature of existence and the consequences of human progress. As corporate greed threatens her mission, H must grapple with questions of identity, justice, and activism. Walden (remix) is a timely exploration of social justice, and climate change, challenging audiences to reconsider what it means to live deliberately in a rapidly changing world.

The production's award-winning playwright and director, KJ Sanchez, is known for her socially relevant and thought-provoking works. She is the founder and CEO of American Records, a theater company dedicated to making work that chronicles contemporary events and issues. Her plays have been produced at leading theaters across the country, including The Goodman Theatre, Berkeley Rep, and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. As a director, Sanchez is recognized for her innovative storytelling and ability to blend documentary-style narratives with theatrical artistry.

Joining Sanchez on the creative team are Theada Haining (Scenic Design), Megan Reilly (Lighting and Media Design), K. Eliot Haynes (Sound Design), Avalon McPhail (Costume Design), Miguel De Hoyos (Props Design), and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager).

Walden (remix) will feature St. Edward's University performing arts students Marie Ritchie as H, Erick Aguilar as Larry Bird, Xander Bauder as Alex, Indigo Lane as Lucy, Gabrielle North as Emily, Tori Petrosino as Narrator and guest artist Chandler Collins as Marshall.

Adult single tickets are $28, educator/seniors are $24, and student tickets are $15. Tickets are available by calling the MMNT Box Office at 512-448-8484 or at https://www.stedwards.edu/mary-moody-northen-theatre/buy-tickets.

