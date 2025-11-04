MEN ON BOATS Will Be Presented at Southwestern University This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Men on Boats, Jaclyn Backhaus’s celebrated retelling of the 1869 Colorado River expedition, will be staged this fall at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.

Combining history, humor, and satire, the play reimagines John Wesley Powell’s famous journey with a cast that subverts traditional expectations of gender and heroism. This inventive production highlights the wit, resilience, and absurdity of early American exploration.

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. Men on Boats is the true(ish) story of the 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and his crew of loyal yet reckless volunteers set out to chart the Colorado River. The production brings Backhaus’s inventive script to life under the direction of Jamie Rogers, offering a sharp, funny, and thought-provoking look at adventure, identity, and mythmaking.

Tickets:

Tickets may be purchased online, by phone, or in person.

Online: Buy tickets here. Follow the instructions to complete your purchase and ensure you receive a confirmation email.

By Phone: Call the Box Office at (512) 863-1378 during hours of operation.

In Person: Visit the Box Office between 12:30–5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, or up to an hour before each performance.

(All tickets must be purchased with a credit card; cash is not accepted.)