MARY POPPINS and More Set for Impact Arts Summer Stock Austin 2025

Impact Arts has revealed the Summer Stock Austin 2025 lineup for the 21st Season. The 2025 Season will feature the family musical Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film as well as the 1977 rock opera sensation Jesus Christ Superstar with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. Tickets on sale Friday, March 21 at 10am.

In partnership with Texas Performing Arts, Summer Stock Austin 2025 will present live performances at the McCullough Theatre beginning July 25 through August 10, 2025 with a special one-night only Season Sneak Peek event on July 18 featuring upcoming talents and alumni sharing theatrical excellence and professional performances by youth. Season performances will play in rotation with varying schedules.

"Summer Stock Austin has always been about pushing creative boundaries and fostering the next generation of artists,” said Summer Stock Austin’s Producer and Artistic Director, Ginger Morris. “This season, we’re embracing the unexpected—not only through the magic of Mary Poppins and the raw power of Jesus Christ Superstar but also with some exciting surprises in store. These productions will celebrate the incredible talent, passion, and legacy of our program in a whole new way."

Casting and Production Teams for Summer Stock Austin 2025 will be announced at a later date.

SEASON SNEAK PEEK

An Exclusive Summer Stock Experience – One Night Only!

July 18 at 8:00 pm | McCullough Theatre

A one-night-only evening of performance, community, and celebration! Summer Stock Austin alumni and current talents unite to celebrate the 21st season. With a glimpse into the upcoming 2025 Season featuring song and dance numbers from Mary Poppins and Jesus Christ Superstar as well as a rare opportunity to celebrate young artists, the work they have been crafting, and the energy that makes Summer Stock Austin so special.

DISNEY AND CAMERON MACINTOSH’S MARY POPPINS

July 25–August 10 (9 Performances) | McCullough Theatre

A musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellows

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Styles and Anthony Drewe

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh

Join the magical nanny, Mary Poppins, as she brings joy and adventure to the Banks family in this delightful musical filled with unforgettable songs and enchanting choreography. Based on the beloved stories by P.L. Travers, Mary Poppins takes audiences on a whimsical journey through London, where the impossible becomes possible. With classic tunes like "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and "A Spoonful of Sugar," this heartwarming show celebrates the power of love, imagination, and the importance of family. Perfect for all ages, Mary Poppins is an uplifting and magical theatrical experience.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

August 2–10 (9 performances) | McCullough Theatre

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Tim Rice

What’s the Buzz? With a legendary score featuring hits like “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane,” Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s groundbreaking masterpiece captures the final days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. This timeless story blends iconic 1970s rock with profound themes of love, betrayal, and redemption—told entirely through song. Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer, this global phenomenon continues to inspire and captivate new generations worldwide.

