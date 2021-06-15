HCCT's Youth Summer Theatre Program Presents the Musical SINGIN' IN THE RAIN JR.

The Hill Country Community Theatre's Youth Summer Theatre Program will have you "walking down the lane with a happy refrain" when they perform the musical "Singin' in the Rain Jr." for four performances only! Tickets are now on sale!

Based on the 1952 movie of the same name, "Singin' in the Rain Jr." takes place in Hollywood during the final days of silent films. Celebrity "couple" Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are hot items in silent cinema. Still, things are not quite what they seem behind the scenes. When Lina's high-pitched, nasal voice threatens to stop the duo's successful transition into talking pictures, beautiful starlet Kathy Seldon is brought in to provide the voice needed for a blockbuster hit. With hilarious situations, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards, "Singin' in the Rain Jr." is a guaranteed good time for audiences of all ages.

"Singin' in the Rain Jr." has been faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay, which has been dubbed the "greatest movie musical of all time."

Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed's songs include "Good Morning," "Make 'em Laugh" and the ever-popular title song, sure to get toes tapping.

Performances of "Singin' in the Rain Jr." are Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25 at 6:00 PM, and Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 at 2:00 PM.

The Hill Country Community Theatre is located at 4003 W FM 2147 at the entrance to Cottonwood Shores, between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay, at the traffic light.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for kids. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theHCCT.org, or by calling the box office at (830) 798-8944.

Bring the entire family for this magical musical!