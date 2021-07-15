Ground Floor Theatre Announces Cast for RAIN FALLS SPECIAL ON ME

Ground Floor Theatre has announced the return to live theatre with casting for rain falls special on me by Lane Michael Stanley running August 19 - September 4, 2021. Directed by Co-Artistic Director Patti Neff-Tiven rain falls special on me will kick off the 2021 season and return to in-person performances. Tickets on sale now at groundfloortheatre.org/rain.

"I'm so excited to finally bring rain falls special on me to GFT audiences! This is the longest I have ever been involved with a show in any capacity and been able to watch it blossom and change not just because of the metamorphosis involved with an original work, but also the outside forces that caused us to look at it in vastly different ways," said director and GFT Co-Artistic Director Patti Neff-Tiven on returning to live performance. "I'm thrilled that we will be able to give rain the full production it deserves, as it speaks so much to our present moment and the issues and struggles houseless folks are experiencing right now."

The cast includes Stan McDowell as Mikey; Steven Zapata as Snake; Meredith O'Brien as Miss Candance; Jack Darling as Motor; Devin Finn as Mac; Juleeane Villarreal as Julie; and introducing Bruiser as Roscoe the dog.

Directed by Co-Artistic Director Patti Neff-Tiven, the production team includes scenic design by Gary Thornsberry; lighting design by Jacqueline Sindelar; costume design by Laura Gonzalez; properties design by Patti Neff-Tiven; fight choreography by Riley Wesson; intimacy direction by Andy Grapko; sound design by Anthony Williams; graphic design by Shannon Grounds; technical direction by Hank Kerston; Kelsey Moringy as production stage manager; and Astrid Rangal as stage manager.

rain falls special on me | August 19 - September 4, 2021

by Lane Michael Stanley | Directed by Patti Neff-Tiven

https://www.groundfloortheatre.org/2021season

When it rains in Austin, Texas, the best place to stay dry through the night is behind the theater. Weather and circumstance bring together Mikey, Snake, Miss Candace, Motor, Mac, and Julie - all of whom are on the street for different reasons, here now to navigate their relationships, dreams, and often, survival.

Performances run August 19 - September 4, 2021 at Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale Road, Austin, TX at the corner of Springdale and Airport. Performances are Thursday through Saturday nights at 8:00PM and Sundays at 5:00PM. The "First Friday" performance on August 20 includes a reception. One Wednesday industry performance on February August 25 at 8:00PM. Talkbacks with community partners will be held after certain performances with dates and partners to be announced shortly. Ground Floor Theatre believes in "theatre for everyone" regardless of ability to pay, so tickets are always "Pay What You Can". Suggested ticket prices is $25 and VIP for $40. VIP seating includes a reserved seat, a glass of bubbly and the assurance of helping GFT keep the "Pay What You Can" policy. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at http://www.groundfloortheatre.org/rain.

SEASON PASSES: Season passes are available for 2021 and 2022 seasons for six shows

(rain falls special on me, Memphis, Dot, Anna in the Tropics, and two unannounced productions). Season passes are a way for patrons to support GFT's "pay what you can" policy by paying a bit more for tickets. Passes can be used in any way you like - from all six tickets for one show or spread them around for the season. Passes for two seasons are $225 per pass. Season pass holders who purchased their passes prior to the pandemic will be moved to the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

2021 Season Shows: https://www.groundfloortheatre.org/2021season

2022 Season Shows: https://www.groundfloortheatre.org/2022season