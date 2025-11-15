Different Stages's THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD Runs Through December 6

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Different Stages opens its season with Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, adapted for the stage by Mark Shanahan.

Performances are at The Vortex, Thursdays through Sundays until December 6. Shows are at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and at 6 p.m. on Sundays. There is no performance on Thanksgiving Day, but an added performance on Wednesday, December 2 at 8 p.m.

When Mrs. Ferrars is discovered dead from an apparent suicide, the tiny village of King’s Abbot is rocked by scandal. Her fiancé, Roger Ackroyd, the wealthiest man in town, suspects foul play. But within hours, Ackroyd too, is found dead – a victim of murder! Investigating the crime in a mansion filled with suspects - each with their own motive – has left the local police baffled. Fortunately, a mysterious newcomer who claims to be a retired detective has arrived in King’s Abbott and is on the case. From the Queen of Crime comes a thrilling tale of greed, blackmail and murder most foul.

Directed by Norman Blumensaadt, the production stars Gabriel Maldonado as Hercule Poirot. The rest of the cast includes Rick Felkins, Bernadette Nason, Reed Syzdek, Alexandra Russo, Frank Rivera, Shanaya Dixon, Zachary Gamble, Haylee Meyers, Steven Fay, Katherine Schroeder, and Adam Martinez.