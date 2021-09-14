Casting Announced For INTO THE WOODS at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre announces the full cast for Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-Winning musical, Into the Woods playing September 29-November 7, 2021, under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine and Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, Into the Woods will be brought to life outdoors on The People's Plaza using ZACH's architecture and natural environment in surprising ways as part of the ZACH360 experience.

"We are excited to welcome audiences back to ZACH Theatre outdoors on the plaza for our very first ZACH360 experience, where the audience is seated in the middle of the action as it comes to life around them using the architecture and natural environment of our park setting," said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. "We are treating ACT I like 2019 when fairytales still seemed possible, and ACT II like 2020, where multiple Giants - the pandemic, racial inequity, protests, a contested election, and vaccines - are waiting in the woods to be wrestled with. This unique, contemporary approach is designed specifically for Austin, to speak in this moment to the idea of community, our perseverance through life-altering challenges, and the glimmer of light peeking through looking toward tomorrow."

Casting includes Nova Payton (Come Together: Beatles Redux) as Witch; JAMIE GOODWIN (Present Laughter, Sunday in the Park) as Narrator/Mysterious Man/Cinderella's Father; Shelby Acosta as Cinderella; ETHAN ROGERS as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince; Paul Sanchez (A Christmas Carol, Matilda the Musical) as Baker; Olivia Clari Nice (Once) as Baker's Wife; JUNE JULIAN as Jack's Mother; JUSTINE GRACE as Little Red Riding Hood; NICOLAS GARZA as Rapunzel's Price/Florinda; LANGSTON LEE as Jack; Jessica O'Brien as Rapunzel; Daisy Wright as Steward/Lucinda; Rachel Pallante (Esther's Follies) as Grandmother/Cinderella's Stepmother; and THERESA MEDINA as Cinderella's Mother.

Into the Woods is directed by Dave Steakley with musical direction by ALLEN ROBERTSON. SANDRA LOPEZ is the scenic and properties designer with STEPHANIE BUSING as video designer; BOBBY MOFFETT as costume designer; and SERRET JENSEN as hair and makeup designer. AUSTIN BROWN is the lighting designer with BRYDON LIDLE as assistant lighting designer; CRAIG BROCK as the sound designer; and CATHERINE ANNE TUCKER as the production stage manager.

Special Events in celebration of Into the Woods: