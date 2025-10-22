Cast Set for Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Zach Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zach Theater’s hottest holiday tradition will return for the eleventh year to The Topfer at Zach, with fresh songs, new cast members, returning favorites, plus the popular experience-based ticketing options and more. Austin’s not to be missed holiday season celebration, A Christmas Carol, is conceived, adapted, and directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley with musical direction by Allen Robertson and choreography by Associate Artistic Director Cassie Abate.

Reprising their roles this year after a 2024 A Christmas Carol debut is two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Frechette (The Inheritance, The Lehman Trilogy at Zach) as Ebenezer Scrooge and Jill Holmes (Mary Poppins, The King & I at Zach) as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Gilchrist.

Additional returning favorites include Roderick Sanford as Marley/Fezziwig/Reverend and Kenny Williams as Ghost of Christmas Past/Charitable Gentleman who have both been in these roles since the holiday musical premiered at Zach.

Additional casting includes Sidney Scott as Mrs. Fezziwig/Mrs. Cratchit/Ensemble; Ryan Everett Wood as Bob Cratchit; Jordan Barron as Charitable Gentleman Two/Stockbroker One/Ensemble; Daisy Wright as Gwendolyn/Ensemble/Dance Captain; Mariel Ardila as Belle/Ensemble; Michael Leadbetter as Fred/Ensemble; Will Mallick as Apprentice Scrooge/Ensemble; Gabrielle North as Martha Cratchit/Ensemble; Maggie Anderson as Shopkeeper Stiltz/Ensemble; Keaton Brandt and Morgan Paulson as Ensemble; Scott Shipman as u/s for Scrooge; JP Lopez as u/s for Marley/Bob Cratchit/Stockbrokers; Deonté Warren as Takeover Marley/Reverand/Christmas Future; Ian Bethany as u/s for Christmas Past/Stockbroker; and Laura Husmann as Female Swing.

The youth ensemble includes Mabel Abigail; Camille Bergmann; Eliza Bowen; Ayla Couvillon; Blake Couvillon; Laura Edwards; Katelyn Fieleke; Juju Garcia; Rayan Jogee; Billie Grace Lit; Oscar Lopez; Anais Molin; Blair Morgan; Dorothy Nicolas; Pepper Love Nugent; Emmett Olivera; Riley Richichi; Reagan Roaquin, Kolby Schneider; Alexander Scoggin; Sienna Stevenson; Bella Tamayo; Wilder Van-Gutweiler; Emily Wolfman; and Adrianna Zock.

In addition to direction by Dave Steakley with music direction by Allen Robertson and choreography by Cassie Abate, the production team for A Christmas Carol includes: Bob Lavallee as scenic designer; additional properties designed by Brady Flock; Susan Branch Towne as Costume Designer; Anna Fugate Downs as hair & makeup designer; Sarah Maines as lighting designer; Darby Smotherman as sound designer; Rodd Simonsen as video programmer; Amaya Adams as assistant choreographer; Ella Jackson as costume coordinator; Devon Muko as AEA stage manager; Sarah Hudson as AEA assistant stage manager; Leigh‘Ann Andrews as takeover stage manager; Gloria Labatut Davies as assistant stage manager; and Madison Smith as production assistant.