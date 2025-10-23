Cast Set for FRUTOS DE LA MUERTE, OR THE BREAKDOWN PLAY at Glass Half Full Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast and creative team has been revealed for the upcoming work in progress and world premiere of La Frutos de a Muerte, or the Breakdown Play at Glass Half Full Theatre. An original devised performance exploring memory, inheritance, and the fungal networks that connect us beyond life and death, Frutos, will premiere in May 2026 following two years of collaborative development.

The play follows two Guatemalan sisters, Ixq’anil and Isabela, who find each other in a strange place to fulfill a loved one’s dying wish. Blending Guatemalan culture, ethnomycological insight, and the emotional complexities of family. It builds on the success of earlier acclaimed GHFT shows like the visually stunning Orchid Flotilla, multiple award-winning Yamel Cucuy, and the clever, bilingual satire Don Quixote de La ReDo.

The devising team includes Co-Producing Artistic Directors Caroline Reck, Gricelda Silva, Khristián Méndez Aguirre, in addition to Minerva Villa, Barbara Mojica, Delena Bradley, Karla Zodapop, Ariane Stier, and Isis Jasen.

The devising and performance team features Caroline Reck (Deviser, Movement Director, Performer), Barbara Mojica (Deviser, Performer), Gricelda Silva (Deviser, Performer), Isis Jasen Silva (Deviser, Performer, Understudy), and Ariane Stier (Assistant Director, Deviser, Performer). The creative and production team includes Khristián Méndez Aguirre as Director, Deviser, and Cultural Dramaturg; Jesús García as Fungal Dramaturg; K. Eliot Haynes as Sound Designer and Projection Technician; Gavin Kenter as Lighting Designer; Kade Conklin as Fabrication Artist; Joshua Martin as Technical Director and Associate Scenic Designer; Veronica Pomata as Supertitle Operator; Rose Gonzales as Assistant Stage Manager; and Karla Zodapop as Stage Manager and Deviser.

The play also draws from Reck and Silva’s signature blend of physicality, humor, outside-the-box puppetry, translingualism, and social and environmental themes, and it blends it with the uncanny textures of Bradley’s designs, Méndez Aguirre’s ecodramaturgy, Mojica’s trajectory as a Latinx performer, and Isis Jasen Silva’s dynamic stage presence. This show also marks Reck’s return to the stage with GHFT for the first time since 2019.