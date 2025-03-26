COME FROM AWAY and More Set for ZACH Theatre 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ZACH Theatre has revealed two of the 2025-26 Season titles in addition to the return of Austin’s hottest holiday tradition, Dave Steakley’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Tony Award-winning Come From Away celebrates human endurance, compassion, and bravery under dreadful circumstances. After opening on Broadway in 2017, this musical has become a global phenomenon sharing the true stories of real people with joy and compassion in a heartfelt story of resilience.

Adapted by Ken Ludwig from the novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express debuted in 2017 after a commission from the Agatha Christie estate. As the first stage play to feature Hercule Poirot in more than 75 years, this evening of primal murder is an “odyssey and deception of trickery” that keeps the mystery and audiences guessing.

Sold out six years running, Dave Steakley’s modern hit musical and family-friendly adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens returns for the 11th year. With its annual refresh including new songs and surprises for the season, audiences won’t want to miss this holiday season add-on.

The full 2025-26 ZACH Season will be announced on Wednesday, May 7 after a special VIP sneak peek event on Tuesday, May 6.

2025-2026 SEASON PREVIEW:

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Winter 2025 | The Topfer at ZACH

Written by Agatha Christie

Adapted by Ken Ludwig

All aboard for glamour, intrigue, and suspense! Adapted by Ken Ludwig from Agatha Christie’s classic novel, Murder on the Orient Express follows the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot as he embarks on a luxurious train journey—only to find himself entangled in a murder mystery when a passenger is found dead in the night. Packed with witty dialogue and unexpected twists, this edge-of-your-seat mystery delivers all the drama and deduction that make Christie a legend.

Age Recommendation: Ages 12 +. This production contains themes of death, grief, and guilt and includes depictions of murder and manslaughter.

COME FROM AWAY

Spring 2026 | The Topfer at ZACH

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away tells the extraordinary true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the people of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the wake of 9/11. Travel with characters from all walks of life—and all across the globe—from a provincial airport to a packed bar, where unforgettable music and unimaginable tragedy forge connections to last a lifetime. This deeply moving international sensation reminds us of the power of kindness, connection, and resilience.

Age Recommendation: Ages 10 +. This production contains adult themes and language, and includes the mention of death, fear, and racial profiling.

HOLIDAY ADD-ON:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 19 – December 28, 2025 | The Topfer at ZACH

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and Directed by Dave Steakley

Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

For the eleventh year running, sing in the season with Austin’s ultimate holiday tradition! Hitch a musical sleigh ride through Dickens's timeless tale, reimagined with fresh songs and festive enchantment. ZACH's A Christmas Carol brings Victorian charm to life with a joyous spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Join Scrooge, the Cratchits, and your favorite ghosts on an unforgettable adventure of redemption and love.

Age Recommendation: Ages 6 +. This production incorporates the use of strobe lighting effects and haze.

Comments