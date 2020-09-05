Ballet Austin Will Present Interactive Online Version of THE NUTCRACKER

The multi-media experience will be available to dance lovers around the world.

Ballet Austin is bringing Austin's favorite holiday tradition, THE NUTCRACKER, "home for the holidays," by transforming its 58th annual production into an interactive, multi-media experience available to dance lovers around the world.

The immersive entertainment offering will be available to audience members in the comfort and safety of their homes and feature

Interactive experiences with THE NUTCRACKER's cast, crew, and artistic team;

Signature dances and scenes from THE NUTCRACKER, including examples of storytelling, choreography, and costuming reimagined for the 21st century;

Favorite Nutcracker holiday traditions, including culinary tips and treats, performance-themed arts and crafts, family-friendly games and activities, and enrichment opportunities for all ages;

Dozens of video-on-demand featurettes, taking audience members into the magical world of THE NUTCRACKER through cast interviews, studio rehearsals, production tricks of the trade, music tutorials, and loads of behind-the-scenes "extras."

Additionally, audience members will be invited to join the celebration and share their favorite Nutcracker memories through dozens of virtual events hosted by Ballet Austin.

"THE NUTCRACKER - Home for the Holidays" will be offered in place of the ballet company's live stage performances at the Long Center and allows Ballet Austin to continue its Nutcracker tradition, the longest-running in the State of Texas, in a safe manner that's in keeping with state health recommendations prohibiting large public gatherings and mandating social distancing.

Details about "THE NUTCRACKER - Home for the Holidays" will be released in the coming weeks, including information about how to access the vast selection of multi-media content and interactive experiences. Ballet Austin season ticket holders with tickets to THE NUTCRACKER will be given complimentary access to the experience.

