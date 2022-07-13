BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Austin in October

The world-wide phenomenon of BLUE MAN GROUP returns to Austin, playing Bass Concert Hall for a limited three performance engagement on October 28 and 29, 2022. BLUE MAN GROUP replaces BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL as a season add-on of Texas Performing Arts' Broadway in Austin 2022-23 Season. Current subscribers can add BLUE MAN GROUP beginning Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10 am.

In addition to BLUE MAN GROUP, the Texas Performing Arts 22-23 Broadway in Austin season also includes CHICAGO, Disney's ALADDIN, AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, HAIRSPRAY, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS as a season add-on.

Additional seats have been released and are now available to new subscribers. After experiencing the full 22-23 season, Broadway in Austin subscribers will have the first opportunity to renew for the 23-24 Broadway in Austin Season, which will include the much-anticipated smash hit SIX!

More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it's Austin's turn! BLUE MAN GROUP returns to Austin for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything audiences know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, Austin is invited to join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

BLUE MAN GROUP is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. BLUE MAN GROUP is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.

A part of the pop culture zeitgeist, BLUE MAN GROUP has appeared countless times on hit shows including Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show, Arrested Development, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Schlag den Raab (Germany), WOWOW (Japan) and CaldeiraÞo do Huck (Brazil). Additionally, BLUE MAN GROUP has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil.

Continuously identifying and developing new ways to impact the entertainment industry, BLUE MAN GROUP has contributed to various film and TV scores, and released multiple albums including the Grammy-Nominated Audio. The rock concert parody, "Megastar World Tour" played arenas across the globe. The book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

The BLUE MAN GROUP North American tour is presented in L-ISA Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics, the world leader in premium professional sound systems for live events. L-ISA is a ground-breaking audio technology which goes beyond traditional systems to offer extremely realistic, ultra-high definition sound. This result is a deeper sense of involvement in the spectacular antics, music and mayhem that is BLUE MAN GROUP.

BLUE MAN GROUP is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. The North American tour is produced and promoted by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

For more information, please visit BlueMan.com/tour or follow @bluemangroup on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Texas Performing Arts is the performing arts presenting program of The University of Texas at Austin and operates campus venues including Bass Concert Hall and McCullough Theatre. It is the home of the Broadway in Austin series, a curated program of performing arts, and a host of comedy and concert events. In calendar year 2019 Bass Concert Hall had the highest number of tickets sold of any theater in Austin, was #2 in the State of Texas and #22 in the world, according to industry publication Pollstar. Following a national search, Tony Award-winning producer Bob Bursey was appointed Executive Director in January 2020.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird.