Austin Symphony Orchestra Presents Virtual Halloween Children's Concert

The concert takes place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 3:00PM.

Austin Symphony Orchestra presents a virtual Halloween Children's Concert on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 3:00PM.

It's creepy, crawly and so much fun it's spooky! Your ASO will help haunt the internet for the Austin Symphony Orchestra's virtual Halloween Children's Concert. This exciting concert features frightfully fun symphonic music that is stimulating for young eyes and ears (ages 2-10). The entire family is invited to dress up in their favorite costume at home and enjoy "boo-tiful" music with their Austin Symphony Orchestra!

This year's theme will be "Fantasy and Fable: A Fantastic Fabulous Mix of Sorcery, Enchantment, and Magic" and will feature the music of Harry Potter and Peter and the Wolf!

Program

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Children's Suite

Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf, Op. 67

Use hastag #aso110 (the "110" stands for how many years the orchestra has been playing for the Austin community)

All artists, programs and dates subject to change.

Only one password is required per household.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://my.austinsymphony.org/halloweenchildrensconcert.

