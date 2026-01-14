Austin Shakespeare Brings MACBETH To The Long Center

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Austin Shakespeare will present a bold new production of William Shakespeare’s MACBETH, running February 13 through March 1, 2026, at the Rollins Theater at the Long Center. Set in Africa in the near future, this reimagining brings a fresh cultural lens to Shakespeare’s gripping tragedy of power, ambition and fate.

Featuring renowned actors Marc Pouhé as Macbeth and Helen merino as Lady Macbeth, the production examines how unchecked ambition and moral compromise reverberate through personal relationships and entire communities.

“Setting MACBETH in contemporary Africa allows us to explore ambition, power, and moral choice in a way that feels immediate and deeply human,” said Marc Pouhé. “It sharpens the stakes of the story and reminds us that Shakespeare’s questions about leadership and consequence are not bound by time or place.”

Pouhé’s interpretation aligns with Austin Shakespeare’s long-standing commitment to presenting classic works through innovative perspectives that honor the text while engaging modern audiences.

“At its core, MACBETH is about love and honor,” said Ann Ciccolella, Austin Shakespeare artistic director. “The most fast-paced tragedy, the war hero has choices to make that can turn him into a villain. Side by side with his powerful wife, Lady Macbeth, he has love and honor at stake and that makes for a thrilling journey for actors and audience!"

The production follows Austin Shakespeare’s tradition of inventive stagings that bring renewed relevance to Shakespeare’s plays while maintaining their emotional and theatrical power. Performances will take place at the Rollins Theater, offering audiences an intimate setting to experience one of Shakespeare’s most enduring works.

The cast includes actors who have worked with the company before: Michael Morse as Banquo, Johanna Whitmore as Ross, Layla Sinclair as Donalbain, Bennie Braswell as a witch, Lisa Young as the Porter and Ev Lunning as King Duncan. New to the company are Michael Galvan as Macduff, Sibonelo Shezi as Malcolm, Zachary Gamble as Lennox, Cynthia Mugeni as a witch, Rachel West as Hecate, Andrew Fisher as Siward, Skylar Ewing as Fleance and Diana Patricia Guizado as Lady Macduff.

Costume design is by Aaron Kubacak; set and light design by Patrick Anthony; the dramaturg is Megha Pancholi; projections, sound, music by Johanne Solo; props designer is Stephanie Schmid; the fight choreographer is Tobie Minor; and the movement coordinator is Toni Bravo.