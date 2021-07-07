Austin Playhouse To Depart Austin Community College Highland As Their Home

Austin Playhouse has announced the departure of residency at Austin Community College (ACC) Highland effective this summer.

With the completed construction of the ACC Drama Department's new space, Austin Playhouse will be moving out of the Highland location.

This summer will also bring the public launch of Austin Playhouse's Capital Campaign for their permanent home. Announcements to come and will have information on campaign goals, naming opportunities and all the ways everyone can be involved in the building of this new venue space that will house Austin Playhouse and serve Austin's creative community.

Austin Playhouse will announce the 2021-22 Season in August.

Austin Playhouse is dedicated to providing opportunities for Austin artists and audiences to celebrate the human experience. Austin Playhouse will nourish your mind, delight your spirit, and enrich your life through professional productions of classic, contemporary, and musical plays. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 21st season. Under the leadership of Co-Producing Artistic Directors Don Toner and Lara Toner Haddock, Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing an average of six mainstage plays, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. In April 2018, Austin Playhouse purchased 2.8 acres of land along the 183-frontage road with plans to build a two-venue performance facility. Austin Playhouse recently concluded their all-virtual Ghostlight Season.